Archbishop Perca becomes new president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops in Romania



The Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest Aurel Perca on Wednesday was elected president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops in Romania (CER) by the Roman Catholic diocesan bishops and the Greek Catholic diocesan bishops. "Archbishop Aurel Perca will continue the three-year term started by His Eminence Ioan Robu in May 2019, which means that, according to the CER Statute, he will be the coordinator of the works of the common meetings and the representative of the Catholic episcopate and of the Catholic Church in Romania. Ioan Robu, currently Archbishop Emeritus of Bucharest, left the job void once with the acceptance by the Holy Father Pope Francis of his retirement from the mission held in the Archdiocese of Bucharest at the age of 75, according to the canons of the Catholic Church," reads the press release sent by CER to AGERPRES on Wednesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)