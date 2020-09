CMS: Romania’s M&A market to halve in 2020 unless something happens in H2



The local M&A market will halve in 2020 to only EUR 2 billion, if it is not saved by the signing of a big deal in the second half, such as the sale of CEZ's assets, according to Horea Popescu, partner of the law firm CMS Romania and coordinator of the Corporate M&A practice in Central (...)