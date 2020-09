Romania’s National Bank appoints new head of supervisory department

Romania's National Bank appoints new head of supervisory department. The Supervision Department within Romania's National Bank (BNR), which oversees the local commercial banks, will have new management from October 1. Adrian Cosmescu will take over as director of this department, a position previously held by Nicolae Cinteză, who retired on August 1.