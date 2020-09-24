Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery

Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery. US carmaker Ford officially launched the new Ford Puma ST, its first Performance SUV in Europe, on Thursday, September 24. The Puma ST is built at Ford’s factory in Craiova, southern Romania. This model is the most powerful car ever made in Romania, and Ford has chosen the breathtaking (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]