September 24, 2020

Ford produces in Craiova Puma ST, first Ford Performance SUV in Europe
The first Ford Performance SUV manufactured in Europe - Puma ST - has entered the production line at the southern Craiova plant, the car manufacturer announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. The new Puma ST is equipped with sophisticated sports technologies, including a mechanical limited-slip differential (LSD), springs with vector distribution and offers the possibility to select several driving modes, including sport mode and, for the first time on a Ford Performance vehicle, Eco mode, thus granting drivers options for several driving scenarios. According to the SUV's technical data sheet, it develops 200 hp, an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, and is also equipped with a customized chassis: a torsion bar 40% stiffer than the Fiesta ST, which determines a higher center of gravity, with vector distribution springs, emphasizing the sporting character of the car. The car also includes 19-inch Mean Green alloy wheels and Recaro seats, along with the innovative Ford MegaBox, which provides the best cargo space in the segment and Local Hazard Information. To mark the public debut of the Puma ST, the Ford team filmed the car on Transfagarasan [paved mountain road crossing the southern section of the Carpathian Mountains of Romania]. The production of the Puma model began at the Ford plant in Craiova in October 2019, following an additional investment of approximately 200 million euros, thus joining the EcoSport model and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine. Ford announced that, since 2008, since its arrival in Romania and until now, it has invested approximately 1.5 billion euros in the factory in Craiova, where roughly 6,300 employees work.AGERPRES(RO - author : Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

