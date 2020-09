Thales TechChallenge: Romanian students win the silver award

Thales TechChallenge: Romanian students win the silver award. A team of Romanian students has won the silver award at the Thales TechChallenge, an international innovation competition. The students are Teodora Moraru, Diana Mihai, Diana Popescu, Ionuț Oțelea and George Prodan, of the 3psilon team. They won with a project proposing charging stations that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]