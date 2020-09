Murfatlar Wineries Up for Sale by Judicial Liquidator

Murfatlar Wineries Up for Sale by Judicial Liquidator. The assets of bankrupt winemaker Murfatflar are up for sale by judicial liquidator at a starting price of EUR10 million for the winery and EUR3 million for its 370 hectares of vineyards. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]