Coronavirus in Romania: 1.639 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours
Sep 24, 2020
Coronavirus in Romania: 1.639 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Giorgiana Hosu resigns as head of DIICOT
Giorgiana Hosu has resigned as prosecutor-in-chief of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), the Ministry of Justice informed on Thursday evening.
According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, had a meeting on (...)
Holcim Romania Opens New Concrete Station, In Buzau
Holcim Romania is opening a new concrete station, in Buzau (south-eastern Romania), besides its 17 eco-friendly concrete stations across Romania.
Puma ST, first Ford Performance SUV manufactured in Europe enters the production line in Craiova
The first Ford Performance SUV manufactured in Europe – Puma ST – has entered the production line at the southern Craiova plant, the car manufacturer announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. The new Puma ST is equipped with sophisticated sports technologies, including a (...)
ForMin Aurescu: Pandemic crisis, represents a test of resilience; it can only be overcome through international solidarity
Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Thursday in the meeting of foreign minister of the Central European Initiative (CEI), organized in a videoconference format. According to a Foreign Affair Ministry (MAE) release, in his speech, the Romanian chief diplomat said that the (...)
Kaufland Opens Its Third Store In Republic Of Moldova
German-held discount retailer Kaufland, the leader of the local grocery retail by sales, has opened its third store in the Republic of Moldova, in the northern locality of Balti.
Tennis: Tecau, Rojer qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Hamburg (ATP)
Romanian-Dutch pair Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Hamburg (ATP), equipped with total prizes worth 1,062,520 euros, after defeating the French pair Nicolas Mahut/Fabrice Martin, 7-3, 7-5.
Tecau and Rojer (...)
PM Orban, after CCR ruling on gradual increase of child allowances: PNL will double them as decided, in five steps
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday said in Focsani that the child allowance will be doubled in five steps, as decided by the Government. “The National Liberal Party (PNL) will double the allowance, as decided, in five steps, with the last steps scheduled for July 1 2022. For now, all... (...)
