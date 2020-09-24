 
Romaniapress.com

September 24, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,639 to 118,054, death toll hits 4,591
Sep 24, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,639 to 118,054, death toll hits 4,591.

As many as 1,639 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before. Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 118,054 on Thursday. As many as 94,877 persons were declared cured. The figure is the total number of cured persons since the pandemic beginning and has resulted after the Health Ministry and the National Center of Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) data revision and update. According to GCS, 2,302,828 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 24,278 were performed in the last 24 hours - 15,314 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 8,964 upon request. Another 41 people - 25 men and 16 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,591. According to the GCS, 38 of the deaths occurred in patients with comorbidities. Two deceased patients had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported to date for the other death. Two deaths were recorded in the age group 30-39 years, two deaths - in the 40-49 age category, eight deaths in the 50-59 age category, 11 - in the age category 60-69 years, nine - in the age category 70-79 years and nine deaths in the age of 80 years. As many as 482 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2, says GCS. A number of 7,136 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities as of Sunday and 506 patients were in intensive care. In Romania, 9,324 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 6,953 are in institutional isolation. Also, 23,769 people are in quarantine at home, and 179 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 506 fines amounting to 114,000 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the new coronavirus stays unchanged at 6,612, and the number of deaths, 126, also remains unchanged since the last report. The heaviest SARS-CoV-2 caseloads in Romania so far were recorded in Bucharest City - 15,886 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,336, Brasov - 5,721, Prahova - 5,471 and Arges - 5,433.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Roberto Stan, Eusebi Manolache, editors: Georgiana Tanasescu, Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Giorgiana Hosu resigns as head of DIICOT Giorgiana Hosu has resigned as prosecutor-in-chief of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), the Ministry of Justice informed on Thursday evening. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, had a meeting on (...)

Holcim Romania Opens New Concrete Station, In Buzau Holcim Romania is opening a new concrete station, in Buzau (south-eastern Romania), besides its 17 eco-friendly concrete stations across Romania.

Puma ST, first Ford Performance SUV manufactured in Europe enters the production line in Craiova The first Ford Performance SUV manufactured in Europe – Puma ST – has entered the production line at the southern Craiova plant, the car manufacturer announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. The new Puma ST is equipped with sophisticated sports technologies, including a (...)

ForMin Aurescu: Pandemic crisis, represents a test of resilience; it can only be overcome through international solidarity Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Thursday in the meeting of foreign minister of the Central European Initiative (CEI), organized in a videoconference format. According to a Foreign Affair Ministry (MAE) release, in his speech, the Romanian chief diplomat said that the (...)

Kaufland Opens Its Third Store In Republic Of Moldova German-held discount retailer Kaufland, the leader of the local grocery retail by sales, has opened its third store in the Republic of Moldova, in the northern locality of Balti.

Tennis: Tecau, Rojer qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Hamburg (ATP) Romanian-Dutch pair Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Hamburg (ATP), equipped with total prizes worth 1,062,520 euros, after defeating the French pair Nicolas Mahut/Fabrice Martin, 7-3, 7-5. Tecau and Rojer (...)

PM Orban, after CCR ruling on gradual increase of child allowances: PNL will double them as decided, in five steps Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday said in Focsani that the child allowance will be doubled in five steps, as decided by the Government. “The National Liberal Party (PNL) will double the allowance, as decided, in five steps, with the last steps scheduled for July 1 2022. For now, all... (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |