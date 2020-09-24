 
Law rejecting OUG on gradual increase of child allowances is constitutional (sources)
Law rejecting OUG on gradual increase of child allowances is constitutional (sources).

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rejected, on Thursday, as unfounded, the Government's notification regarding the Law rejecting OUG 123/2020 for the amendment of article 3 of Law 61/1993 on the state allowance for children, sources from CCR specified for AGERPRES. On August 19, the Chamber of Deputies rejected, as a decision-making body, Ordinance 123/2020, which amends and completes Article 3 of Law 61/1993, aimed at the gradual increase of the child allowance amount. According to OUG 123/2020, the gradual increase of the child allowance amount would take place as follows: "the increase by 20% of the difference between the amount provided for by Law No. 14/2020 and the amount granted in July 2020, namely between 300 lei and 156 lei for children aged between 2 and 18 and between 600 lei and 311 lei for children with disabilities aged between 2 and 18, as well as for children up to 2 years old, the increase applies starting with the rights of August 2020, and for the period 2021 - 2022 twice a year, from January 1 and July 1 of each year; from 2023 it is proposed to continue the process of increasing the amount of the allowance with the average annual inflation rate."AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

