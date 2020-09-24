GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 1.639 to 118.054; death toll reaches 4,591

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 1.639 to 118.054; death toll reaches 4,591. As many as 1,639 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]