Romania adds more than 1,600 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Romania recorded 1,639 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 118,054 on Thursday, September 24, according to the daily report released at 13:00. Separate from the new cases, 482 patients retested positive for Covid-19. At a national level, 2,302,828 tests were carried