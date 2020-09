Dalí sculptures go on sale at auction in Romania

Dalí sculptures go on sale at auction in Romania. Two sculptures by Salvador Dalí will go on sale at Artmark’s Interior Design Auction, scheduled to take place online on October 1. One of the works is a Venus of Milo, which has a starting price of EUR 2,000. The artist cast nine drawers inside the bronze sculpture, referencing memory and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]