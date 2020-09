Net Assets Of Investment Funds In Romania Fall 1.6% In August 2020

Net Assets Of Investment Funds In Romania Fall 1.6% In August 2020. The net assets of the 223 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania fell by 1.6% in August, to RON42.3 billion (EUR8.8 billion), and declined 14.4% since the beginning of the year, the Association of Fund Administrators said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]