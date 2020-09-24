Tennis: Tecau, Rojer qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Hamburg (ATP)

Tennis: Tecau, Rojer qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Hamburg (ATP). Romanian-Dutch pair Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Hamburg (ATP), equipped with total prizes worth 1,062,520 euros, after defeating the French pair Nicolas Mahut/Fabrice Martin, 7-3, 7-5. Tecau and Rojer sealed their victory in one hour and 14 minutes of playing. They collected a cheque worth 19,150 euros and 180 ATP doubles points for reaching this far in the competition. Their opponents in the semifinals will be the winners of the match between Lukasz Kubot (Poland)/Marcelo Melo (Brazil/seeds no. 3) and John Peers (Australia)/Michael Venus (New Zealand). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]