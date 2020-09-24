Puma ST, first Ford Performance SUV manufactured in Europe enters the production line in Craiova

The first Ford Performance SUV manufactured in Europe – Puma ST – has entered the production line at the southern Craiova plant, the car manufacturer announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. The new Puma ST is equipped with sophisticated sports technologies, including a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]