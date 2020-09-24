 
Giorgiana Hosu resigns as head of DIICOT
Sep 24, 2020

Giorgiana Hosu resigns as head of DIICOT.

Giorgiana Hosu has resigned as prosecutor-in-chief of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), the Ministry of Justice informed on Thursday evening. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, had a meeting on Thursday with Giorgiana Hosu and Oana Daniela Patu, deputy chief-prosecutor of DIICOT. "During the meeting, the Minister of Justice was informed by Elena Giorgiana Hosu of her decision to resign as prosecutor-in-chief of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, as well as the fact that the decision was immediately submitted by her to the CSM - Section for Prosecutors," said the press release. The Ministry of Justice mentioned that the resignation of the chief-prosecutor of DIICOT was motivated by the concern to protect the credibility of the institution and was based on a context with which it had no connection and for causes not attributable to her. The management of DIICOT will be further ensured by the deputy chief prosecutor of DIICOT, Oana Daniela Patu, according to the legal provisions. Former police officer Dan Hosu, the husband of the head of DIICOT, Giorgiana Hosu, was sentenced on Thursday by the Bucharest Court to three years suspended prison in the 'Carpatica Asig' case, for committing crimes of instigating to illegal access to a computer system and instigating the use of information not intended for advertising. President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that in the event of a conviction in the case of the husband of the head of DIICOT, Giorgiana Hosu, there will be, for sure, consequences. "If a conviction arises, it will certainly not go unnoticed. That is, so to speak, "obvious." (...) If this scenario becomes reality, (...) I will not wait for others to move things around," said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Palace. According to the court's decision, Dan Hosu was sentenced to two years and six months detention for inciting illegal access to a computer system and one year and six months detention for inciting the use of non-public information or allowing unauthorized access to such information. The two sentences were merged, resulting in a 3-year suspended prison sentence, with a period of supervision of three years and six months. On the other hand, Dan Hosu was acquitted of influence peddling and bribery. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

