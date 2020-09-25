Romania's anti-organized crime chief prosecutor resigns after spouse conviction

Romania's anti-organized crime chief prosecutor resigns after spouse conviction. Giorgiana Hosu, the chief prosecutor of Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), resigned on Thursday evening, September 24. Her decision came after the Bucharest Court ruled a 3-year suspended sentence for her husband, former police officer Dan Hosu, in a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]