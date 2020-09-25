EU Advocate General says Romania’s judicial reforms are “contrary to EU law”

EU Advocate General says Romania’s judicial reforms are “contrary to EU law”. The measures introduced by Romania's Government to regulate judges do not guarantee their independence and are contrary to EU law, according to the advocate general of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), Michal Bobek, Euronews reported. The comments regard measures drafted and promoted by the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]