Romania’s ruling Liberals increase lead in the polls

Romania’s ruling Liberals increase lead in the polls. Romania's ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL) - consolidated its score by 1.1 percentage point (pp) in September compared to the previous month, to 34.7%. Meanwhile, the score of its main rival, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), dropped by 1.2pp to 19.6%, under the September (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]