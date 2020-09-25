Romanian power company CE Oltenia to refurbish its coal-fired units for EUR 300 mln

Romanian power company CE Oltenia to refurbish its coal-fired units for EUR 300 mln. State-owned group CE Oltenia (CEO), the largest coal-fired electricity producer in Romania, will not abandon all of its coal-fired power plants in its restructuring and decarbonization plan, which includes the conversion of part of the installed capacity from coal to gas. The company will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]