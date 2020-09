Seven Romanian banks selected to distribute the EUR 1 bln grants to SMEs

Romania's Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment has selected seven local banks to help distribute the EUR 1 bln grants to local small and medium enterprises. The seven banks are Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD, Raiffeisen Bank, OTP Bank, CEC Bank, and Banca Romaneasca.