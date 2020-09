Romania’s currency keeps sliding to new lows

Romania’s currency keeps sliding to new lows. Romania's currency weakened by another 0.17% versus the euro, and the official exchange rate crossed the benchmark of RON 4.87 RON to EUR. This comes after another 0.1% depreciation in the first day after the Parliament decided to keep the 40% pension hike. More bad news came on Thursday when (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]