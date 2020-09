Revenue of Top Ten Agricultural Cooperatives in Romania Reaches RON855.3M in 2019

Revenue of Top Ten Agricultural Cooperatives in Romania Reaches RON855.3M in 2019. The ten largest agricultural cooperatives in Romania posted 855.3 million lei (some EUR180 million) revenue in 2019, an increase of 2.4% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from publicly available and company supplied data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]