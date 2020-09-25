Unemployment rate up to 5.4 pct in Q2, 2020

Unemployment rate up to 5.4 pct in Q2, 2020. The unemployment rate in Romania stood at 5.4% in the second quarter of the current year, up 1.1 percentage points from the previous quarter, and the employment rate of the working age population (15-64 years) was 65.2%, down 0.2 percentage points compared to the same reference period, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), released on Friday. According to official statistics, in Q2 2020, the employment rate of the population aged 20-64 was 70.4%, with 0.4 percentage points above the national target of 70% set in the context of the Europe 2020 Strategy. In this context, at the level of the analyzed period, the active population of Romania was 8.987 million people, of whom 8.505 million people were employed and 482,000 were unemployed. At the same time, the employment rate of young people (age group 15-24 years) was 24.4%. At the same time, by age groups, the unemployment rate reached the highest level (15.4%) among young people, aged between 15 and 24 years. According to the quoted source, the number of employed persons who did not work even one hour in the reference week was, in Q2, 2020, 841,000 people (9.9% of the employed population), more than four times higher than in Q1, 2020 and more than seven times higher than the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Economic or technical difficulties of the employer (lack of raw materials, customers or orders) was indicated as a reason for absence by 58% of people, and just over one-fifth of absent people (21.7%) were on leave rest (including days off, holidays, recovery), while 0.4% were absent due to illness. At the same time, 19.9% of the absent people indicated other reasons (among which unpaid leave, parental leave up to 2 years, etc.).AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]