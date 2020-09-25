Locomotive of train connecting Bucharest to Vienna catches fire in Alba county

Locomotive of train connecting Bucharest to Vienna catches fire in Alba county. The locomotive of the international train connecting Bucharest to Vienna caught fire on Thursday evening, September 24, in the area of the Craciunelu de Jos railway station in Alba county. The fire broke out at the locomotive of the train IR 12346-1, which travels on the route Bucharest - (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]