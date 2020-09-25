Coronavirus: PM says Romania’s epidemiological situation is relatively stable

Coronavirus: PM says Romania’s epidemiological situation is relatively stable. The epidemiological situation in Romania is relatively stable, prime minister Ludovic Orban said, adding that the increase in COVID-19 cases reported in the country after the relaxation measures adopted on September 1 is not yet worrying. The PM also said that the government's goal is to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]