Coronavirus: PM says Romania’s epidemiological situation is relatively stable
Sep 25, 2020
Coronavirus: PM says Romania’s epidemiological situation is relatively stable.
The epidemiological situation in Romania is relatively stable, prime minister Ludovic Orban said, adding that the increase in COVID-19 cases reported in the country after the relaxation measures adopted on September 1 is not yet worrying. The PM also said that the government's goal is to (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]