Romanian Regional Airports Get RON22M State Aid to Cover Pandemic Losses. Romania's regional airports in Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu, Craiova and Bacau will receive state aid totaling RON22.2 million to compensate for losses incurred in the period May-June due to pandemic-related restrictions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]