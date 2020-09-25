Code Orange warning of storms in 30 counties until Sunday morning

Code Orange warning of storms in 30 counties until Sunday morning. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Friday, a Code Orange warning of heavy rains and wind gusts in areas from 30 counties, respectively a Code Yellow of accentuated atmospheric instability targeting 17 counties, until Sunday morning. According to the forecast, between September 26, 9:00 - September 27, 3:00, against the background of the Code Orange warning of inclement weather, in the mountain area, as well as in Maramures, Transylvania and locally in Oltenia, Muntenia and Moldova, it will rain heavily and there will be intervals with manifestations of accentuated atmospheric instability (strong storms, hail and frequent electric discharges). The quantities of water will exceed 50 - 60 l/sqm and, in isolation, 70 - 90 l/sqm. Meteorologists say the weather will be getting cold, especially on Saturday in the western half of the country, and on Sunday in the rest of the country.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]