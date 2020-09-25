SIF Oltenia Seeks To Carry Out Share Repurchase ProgramRegional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has summoned its shareholders on October 29/30, 2020 to approve a program for the repurchase of 26.2 million own shares, representing 5% of its share capital, for the period until March 31, 2021, in order to reduce the share capital to RON50 (...)
Chimcomplex Borzesti Posts 25% Lower Turnover, Of RON524M, In 1H/2020Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), run by businessman Stefan Vuza, reported a net loss RON27 million in January-June 2020, from a profit of RON577,000 in the year-earlier period, and a turnover of RON524 million, down 25.8% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based (...)