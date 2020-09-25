Marcel Ciolacu: PSD lists for parliamentary election will have no candidate with criminal issues

Marcel Ciolacu: PSD lists for parliamentary election will have no candidate with criminal issues. The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Friday said in a press conference in northeastern Bistrita, that the lists for parliamentary election will have no candidate with criminal issues. "Our decision regarding candidates in the parliamentary election has already been made public: there will be no candidate for parliamentary elections with criminal problems on the PSD lists. Secondly, there will be no candidate on the PSD lists who does not go through the filter of the National Council," Ciolacu added. The PSD Chair paid a visit to Bistrita-Nasaud County on Friday with the president of the PSD National Council, Vasile Dincu, and the party's secretary general, Paul Stanescu.AGERPRES(RO - author: Tina Dumitrescu, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]