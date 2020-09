Visa and Vipps team up to accelerate mobile payments in Europe

Visa and Vipps team up to accelerate mobile payments in Europe. • Visa clients in Europe can now take advantage of the Vipps digital wallet platform • More consumers in Europe will be able to use their mobile devices to pay in-store or online, to send and receive money, and better manage their payment accounts Visa and Vipps, the leading digital... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]