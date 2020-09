Supreme Council for Country’s Defence to convene on 6 October

Supreme Council for Country’s Defence to convene on 6 October. President Klaus Iohannis has decided to summon the Supreme Council for Country’s Defence (CSAT) on 6 October, to analyse matters in regards to the country’s defence and the national security, the Presidential Administration announces on Friday. According to the Presidential Administration, the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]