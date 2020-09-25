Romania’s COVID-19 cases count rise by 1.629 to 119.683; death toll reaches 4.633

Romania’s COVID-19 cases count rise by 1.629 to 119.683; death toll reaches 4.633. As many as 1,629 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Friday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]