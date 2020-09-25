BestJobs survey: Two out of three Romanians would not vote for their bosses if they ran for mayor



Almost 60% of Romanian employees would not vote for their bosses if they ran for mayor, according to a survey released by local recruitment platform BestJobs in the context of the September 27 local elections in Romania. Meanwhile, 6.2% of respondents would vote for their boss only because they (...)