AEP's Mituletu-Buica: All things, settled for elections

AEP's Mituletu-Buica: All things, settled for elections. All things are settled regarding the organization of the local elections on September 27 and this time there will be no problems in the electoral process and there is no risk regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus if the rules established at the level of polling stations are observed, the president of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), Florin Constantin Mituletu-Buica, said on Friday. "From a technical point of view, things have worked and will work also on September 27, the date of the elections. At this moment we have all the things in place, all the materials necessary for voting are at the county level and will reach the polling stations tomorrow. All materials, including sanitary protection materials, will be in the polls this time as a novelty. Except for pandemic conditions, with the establishment of these sanitary protection rules, physical distance, there were no impediments in the organization of this year's electoral process", Mituletu-Buica declared for AGERPRES. He said the election would take place "properly" despite all the conditions of the pandemic. "As a novelty, as we all know, we are in a state of alert and only these rules have created little difficulties, so to speak, in establishing the rules to be followed in the polling station, but we have all the things set up on this line. And we are sure that it will take place properly this time too, in the midst of a pandemic", added the AEP president. Mituletu-Buica specified that all polling stations will be opened in time, noting that the withdrawal of several presidents of polling stations so far is normal and will not affect the organization of elections. "It is a normal withdrawal. As always in local elections, we have withdrawals with this ban that says that presidents, deputies, computer operators must not have relatives up to the second degree inclusively for presidents, deputies, candidates. Then there are withdrawals after the finality of many candidacies, but also on health issues of some people who have been appointed to this body. But, I repeat, as is normal every time there are local elections there are withdrawals (...) I do not think that at this time we can discuss an assessment of a fear of illness or transmission of this pandemic virus COVID-19. Things are normal, we will ensure the opening of all polling stations on September 27, when the vote will take place between 7.00 and 21.00", Mituletu-Buica underlined. The AEP president reiterated that there will be no problems in the electoral process and there is no risk of the virus spreading if the rules set at the polling station are followed. "My message is clear: citizens should vote, because a large number of citizens will certainly ensure greater representation for a 4-year term of the elected officials at the level of each locality. As the authorities have organized themselves, also this time there will be no problems in the electoral process and there is no risk of the virus spreading if the rules established at the polling station level are observed by the participants in the electoral process, the members of the polling stations, as well as by the voters who go at the polls", said Mituletu-Buica. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis signs decree on release from office of head of DIICOT Giorgiana Hosu President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree on the release of Giorgiana Hosu from the office of prosecutor-in-chief of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, as a result of her resignation, the Presidential Administration informs in a press release. Giorgiana (...)



Guide: EU citizens with official residence in Romania can vote in upcoming local elections EU citizens who have their official residence in Romania can vote in the local elections that will take place in the country on Sunday, September 27, 2020. The EU citizens who are domiciled or residents in Romania are registered in the General Inspectorate for Immigration's records. According (...)



Cluj-based "Avram Iancu" International Airport first in Romania to obtain the ACI Airport Health Accreditation Cluj-Napoca-based "Avram Iancu" International Airport is the first in Romania and among the first in Europe to obtain the "Airport Council International Airport Health Accreditation", especially for anti-COVID-19 measures. "Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj is (...)



SIF Oltenia Seeks To Carry Out Share Repurchase Program Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has summoned its shareholders on October 29/30, 2020 to approve a program for the repurchase of 26.2 million own shares, representing 5% of its share capital, for the period until March 31, 2021, in order to reduce the share capital to RON50 (...)



AEP sends MAE localities abroad where polling stations are to be established for parliamentary elections The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) on Friday sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) the proposals regarding the localities abroad in which polling stations must be established, and their number. According to a press release of AEP sent to AGERPRES, law no. 208/2015 provides in art. (...)



Official Dajbog: 43,000 policemen, gendarmes, border police, firefighters - on duty on election day The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) has mobilized more than 43,000 police officers, gendarmes, border police, firefighters and workers from other of its structures to work on the local election day. Of these, 20,243 will be in charge with maintaining public order at the 18,794 polling (...)



Chimcomplex Borzesti Posts 25% Lower Turnover, Of RON524M, In 1H/2020 Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), run by businessman Stefan Vuza, reported a net loss RON27 million in January-June 2020, from a profit of RON577,000 in the year-earlier period, and a turnover of RON524 million, down 25.8% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based (...)

