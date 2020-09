Chimcomplex Borzesti Posts 25% Lower Turnover, Of RON524M, In 1H/2020

Chimcomplex Borzesti Posts 25% Lower Turnover, Of RON524M, In 1H/2020. Chemical producer Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB.RO), run by businessman Stefan Vuza, reported a net loss RON27 million in January-June 2020, from a profit of RON577,000 in the year-earlier period, and a turnover of RON524 million, down 25.8% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]