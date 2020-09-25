AEP sends MAE localities abroad where polling stations are to be established for parliamentary elections
Sep 25, 2020
The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) on Friday sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) the proposals regarding the localities abroad in which polling stations must be established, and their number.
According to a press release of AEP sent to AGERPRES, law no. 208/2015 provides in art. 23 paragraphs (1) - (4) that in the states where the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania have their headquarters, there are to be organized, as a rule, at the headquarters of the diplomatic missions, consular offices, consular sections, if they operate in different headquarters, and in cultural institutes, one or several polling stations for voters abroad.
With the consent of the authorities of the respective country, polling stations may be organized in places other than those provided.
Also, with the consent of the authorities of the respective country, polling stations can be organized for the localities or groups of localities in which at least 100 voters have chosen to vote, and the Permanent Electoral Authority communicates at the latest on September 25, 2020 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the localities abroad in which these polling stations are to be established, as well as their number.
AEP also states that, until September 21, 2020, when the registration period expired on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro with the option to vote at the polling station, 3,939 Romanian voters registered with their domicile or residence abroad, with this option.
According to AEP, in Belgium there were 165 applications for polling stations, in France - 166 applications, in Germany - 343 applications, in Italy - 246 applications, in the Netherlands - 246 applications, in the United Kingdom - 646 applications, in Moldova - 193 requests and in Spain - 314. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor - Adina Panaitescu)
