Official Dajbog: 43,000 policemen, gendarmes, border police, firefighters - on duty on election day
Sep 25, 2020
Official Dajbog: 43,000 policemen, gendarmes, border police, firefighters - on duty on election day.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) has mobilized more than 43,000 police officers, gendarmes, border police, firefighters and workers from other of its structures to work on the local election day. Of these, 20,243 will be in charge with maintaining public order at the 18,794 polling stations, Monica Dajbog, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Friday.
"Given the scale of activities organized during the electoral process, including in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the law enforcement was supplemented with staff from other structures to ensure the fulfillment of missions in the best conditions," said Dajbog.
She specified that the Ministry of Interior had modified the regulations regarding the granting of residence visas, and at the national level, field activities were carried out to verify the observance of the conditions for granting them.
"I specify that on the day of the vote, road filters will be organized throughout the country in order to prevent the so-called electoral tourism," the MAI official stated.
Dajbog reminded that, since the beginning of the electoral campaign, over 1,300 electoral manifestations have taken place in the Capital City and in other 588 localities, with almost 4,000 law enforcement being needed.
During the election campaign, 870 complaints were registered regarding contraventions or crimes related to the electoral context - 109 of the alerts were not confirmed, and 141 are under investigation.
"During the campaign, 327 contraventions were found, with 167 fines amounting to more than 114,000 lei and 160 written warnings. Also, 250 offences related to the electoral process are under investigation," Dajbog added.
Another measure ordered for the conduct of voting concerns the issuance of identity cards. Thus, for the operative solution of the requests regarding the issuance of identity cards, the Directorate for the Registration of Persons and the Administration of Databases within the MAI recommended to the local community public services for the registration of persons to provide a program with the public on Saturday between 8.00 am and 4.00 pm and Sunday between 7.00 am and 9.00 pm.
"The right to vote is exercised only in the rural town, town, municipality or administrative-territorial subdivision of the municipality in which the voter has his domicile or residence. Voters vote only at the polling station where the street or locality of domicile or residence is rounded," she explained.
For the voting day, a series of special protection measures were ordered by the competent authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Persons who do not comply with the sanitary protection measures established for the voting day may receive a fine between 500 and 2,500 lei. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]