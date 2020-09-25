Cluj-based "Avram Iancu" International Airport first in Romania to obtain the ACI Airport Health Accreditation
Sep 25, 2020
Cluj-Napoca-based "Avram Iancu" International Airport is the first in Romania and among the first in Europe to obtain the "Airport Council International Airport Health Accreditation", especially for anti-COVID-19 measures.
"Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj is the first airport in Romania and also among the first in Europe to obtain the "Airport Council International Airport Health Accreditation." The accreditation was obtained as a result of the implementation of measures meant to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and is an international recognition of the efforts and commitments undertaken by the Cluj International Airport to ensure high quality standards in terms of safety and health of passengers, employees and all partners operating at the airport," reads a press release of the airport on Friday.
According to the same source, the programme of measures implemented by the Cluj International Airport, following which the accreditation certificate was obtained, was prepared in accordance with the international requirements and standards recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in compliance with the COVID-19 Protocol provided by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and national legislation.
"This international accreditation confirms once again that the main objective of the Cluj Airport is the safety, security and health of its passengers. I especially appreciate the extraordinary effort made by the airport employees, institutions and companies around the airport to achieve the appropriate conditions for airlines, passengers, for obtaining this certificate and for relaunching the activity," stated the general manager of the Cluj International Airport, David Ciceo. AGERPRES (RO - Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Antonia Nita, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
