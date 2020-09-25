President Iohannis signs decree on release from office of head of DIICOT Giorgiana Hosu
Sep 25, 2020
President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree on the release of Giorgiana Hosu from the office of prosecutor-in-chief of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, as a result of her resignation, the Presidential Administration informs in a press release.
Giorgiana Hosu resigned on Thursday from the office of prosecutor-in-chief of DIICOT.
On Thursday, the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, had a meeting with Giorgiana Hosu and Oana Daniela Patu, the deputy chief prosecutor of DIICOT.
The Ministry of Justice mentioned that the resignation of the prosecutor-in-chief of DIICOT was motivated by the concern to protect the credibility of the institution and was based on a context with which it had no connection and for reasons not attributable to her.
The management of DIICOT will be further ensured by the deputy chief prosecutor of DIICOT, Oana Daniela Patu, according to law.
Former police officer Dan Hosu, Giorgia Hosu's husband, was sentenced on Thursday by the Bucharest Court to three years suspended prison in the 'Carpatica Asig' case, for committing crimes of instigating illegal access to a computer system and instigating the use of information that is not intended for advertising.
President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that in the event of a conviction in the case of the husband of the head of DIICOT, Giorgiana Hosu, there will be consequences.
"If a conviction arises, it will certainly not go unnoticed. That is, so to speak, obvious. (...) If this scenario is reached, (...) I will not wait for others to move things around," said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Palace.
According to the court's decision, Dan Hosu was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for inciting illegal access to a computer system and one year and six months in prison for inciting the use of non-public information or allowing unauthorized access to such information. The two sentences were merged, resulting in a 3-year suspended prison sentence, and a term of supervision of three years and six months. Hosu was acquitted of influence peddling and bribery. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)
