LocalElections2020/Election campaign ends

LocalElections2020/Election campaign ends. The election campaign for the local elections ended on Saturday morning at 7:00, Romanians being expected to the ballot boxes on Sunday to elect their mayors, county council presidents, local and county councillors. The mandates of the current local elected, which were supposed to expire in June, had been extended. The decision was made taking into account that, in the current epidemiological context, the elections for the local public administration authorities could not be organized as the pre-electoral and electoral operations could not take place without major risks to the public health and without breeching the measures ordered by the medical authorities. Thus, based on Law 84/2020, "the mandates of the incumbent mayors, the general mayor of Bucharest, presidents of county councils, local councils, the general council of the municipality of Bucharest and the county councils have been extended until November 1, 2020." This election campaign was conducted according to some sanitary protection rules, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of 18,794 polling stations were organized nationwide for Sunday's local elections. In Sunday's ballot, there will be elected mayors, county council presidents, local and county councillor, by equal, direct, secret and freely expressed universal voting. In Bucharest, there will be elected the local council and the sector mayor, the general council of the Municipality of Bucharest and Bucharest's General Mayor. The local councils and the county councils are elected on electoral constituencies, based on the list voting, according to the principle of proportional representation. The mayors of communes, cities, municipalities, sectors of Bucharest, the general mayor of Bucharest and the president of the county council are elected by constituencies, by uninominal ballot. The voting process will take place on Sunday, between 7 am and 9 pm. Electors who, at 9 pm are still in the polling station headquarters can exercise their constitutional right to vote. On ballot day, Sunday, electors who are going to the ballots are compelled to observe special protection measures established by the authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

