Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,552 to 121,235, death toll hits 4,687. As many as 1,552 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Saturday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before. Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 121,235 on Saturday. As many as 97,554 persons were declared cured. The figure is the total number of cured persons since the pandemic beginning and has resulted after the Health Ministry and the National Center of Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) data revision and update. According to GCS, 2,352,650 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 24,231 were performed in the last 24 hours - 14,748 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 9,483 upon request. Another 54 people - 28 men and 26 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,687. Of these, one death was recorded in the age group 20-29 years, three deaths in the 50-59 age group, 14 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 16 deaths in the age group 70-79 years and 20 deaths in the over 80 age group. According to the GCS, 51 of the deaths recorded are of some patients who had comorbidities and for three patients who have been killed, no comorbidities have been reported to date. As many as 633 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2, says GCS. A number of 7,249 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities as of Sunday and 512 patients were in intensive care. In Romania, 9,352 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,004 are in institutional isolation. Also, 24,124 people are in quarantine at home, and 179 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 376 fines amounting to 61,810 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus stays put, at 6,693, and so does the number of deaths, 126, both figures unchanged since the last report. The heaviest SARS-CoV-2 caseloads in Romania so far were recorded in Bucharest City - 16,327 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,420, Brasov - 5,837, Prahova - 5,629 and Arges - 5,462.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

