Profi retailer provides vehicle for food transport to Zarnesti Reserve bears. Retailer Profi has donated to the Association Millions of Friends an ATV with a trailer, a vehicle that will facilitate the transport in the mountains of the two tons of food that more than 100 bears receive daily in Zarnesti, informs the company. "Today, in partnership with the Million Friends Association (AMP), Profi stores donated to it an ATV with trailer. The vehicle will considerably diminish the effort to transport in the mountains, in any weather, the two tons of food that more than 100 bears receive daily in Zarnesti, in the largest brown bear sanctuary in the world," reads a statement from the retailer submitted Saturday AGERPRES. According to the managing director of the store network, Pawel Musial, quoted in the release, Profi helps foundations that protect dogs, cats and other stray animals in the cities, as well as foundations that feed and protect wild animals in Romania. For her part, Cristina Lapis, President of the Association Million Friends, noted that the only hope that other animals will no longer live the ordeal of captivity is the education of the young generation who wants to live in harmony with nature. "I understand that the only hope that other animals will no longer live the ordeal of captivity is the education of the young generation who wants to live in harmony with nature. Thousands of children visit the reserve every year to see the bears, to learn about animal protection, and Profi also supports us in this regard," Cristina Lapis stressed. The moment was welcomed, on behalf of the international organization World Animal Protection, by actress Evanna Lynch, known as the character Luna in the Harry Potter films, but also by actress Brigitte Bardot. In Romania, Profi has 1,321 stores in 592 localities and almost 21,000 employees. AMP is a non-governmental organization guided exclusively by the principle of respect and protection of all forms of life and since 1997 to date, it has rescued more than 30,000 animals. It currently co-administers two canine public shelters: in Brasov and Zarnesti. In 2005, it started rescuing captive bears in Romania and for 7 years it organizes permanent courses of protection and welfare of animals in schools, with textbooks created by its members and with teachers employed by the association.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

