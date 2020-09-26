Alexandru Tomescu: Everyone has their own battle to fight, important is that music goes on

Alexandru Tomescu: Everyone has their own battle to fight, important is that music goes on. Wearing a mask is a small impediment to the enormous joy that is the privilege of being able to sing in front of a real audience, in the flesh, violinist Alexandru Tomescu says. In an interview with AGERPRES, the artist talks about the recently concluded edition of the Stradivarius Tour and advocates social responsibility in the face of the aggression of the pandemic. "I think we have a lot to learn from here, because in Romania they think on an individual level, to the detriment of society. And now, behold, if anyone is careless with himself, he ends up endangering those around him. And conversely, if someone is cautious and manages to protect themselves, then it helps those around them. So, a lesson, I think it's important, a lesson that's already been known and very applied in the Nordic countries, for example. We still have to learn, but I think we are on the right track," says Alexandru Tomescu. AGERPRES: You ended last week the series of 12 concerts at the 13th edition of the Stradivarius Tour this year because of the COVID-19 open-air pandemic. What's it like to sing in a mask? Alexandru Tomescu: It is indeed a new experience. If by now people went to the costume ball, now they go, behold, to masked concerts. It's a mandatory safety measure. So we've obviously applied it to all of us, both the audience and the artists on stage. Of course it's not that easy. I remember that at the first concert I wore a mask, outdoors, at the Union Square in Cluj, not used to it, at one point, the mask started to slip until it entered my eyes and I could not even see the musical score. But now I'd say we're experienced, both Omar Massa and I are used to it. And I think it's a small impediment to the enormous joy that you can sing in front of a real audience, in the flesh. AGERPRES: You've performed in cathedrals too. Alexandru Tomescu: Yes. Initially, the Stradivarius Tour was expected to take place in cathedrals, because the bandoneon, when it was invented in the 19th century, was designed to replace the pipe organs in churches and cathedrals in South America. So, basically, we wanted to recreate a very special sound music experience. And even though most of the concerts in this edition of the tour took place outdoors, there were still a few places where cathedrals were roomy enough to receive public with social distance. And so I sang inside at the Black Church in Brasov. It was a first for me, a very special atmosphere. I've played inside at Resita, at Ghimes, some places where the sound was totally and utterly special. is another experience. Of course, there is a lot of sound amplification quality that matters - and here we have tried to have the best solutions every time - this communion, this relationship that is established between performers, music, the audience and the environment, is very interesting. I remember at Sebes, for example, I could hear crickets singing in the grass. That was nice. AGERPRES: What would be the most powerful memory that comes to mind? Alexandru Tomescu: Each concert was special, from the first to the last, each had its own special side. I remember, even at the opening concert of the tour, which took place in Deva, it was the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in our country that I had the privilege of playing again in a concert hall in front of an audience. It's true, the audience spaced and reduced a lot in numbers, but we were still in a concert hall with the audience. And the minute I heard the phone of one of the audience calling, I had such a moment of revelation, an epiphany. I said, "Oh, my God, how much I've missed this experience." It's beautiful, it's something else to have the audience there, even if it still coughs, it's still going, it's still a cell phone. When you manage to get the attention of an audience that's there in front of you, you manage to get everyone to hold their breath, then you really feel like you've achieved something. During the pandemic, I sang several concerts, obviously broadcast online, as well as The Pink Concerts (without audience - n.r.) from the Radio Hall, where I have been a concert soloist for almost two decades. There is a certain kind of comfort when you play in an empty hall, because once you benefit from the acoustics and the lightness of the concert conditions in a room conducive to such a thing, but in a dead silence, given the absence of the audience. Now, I appreciate much more that vivid silence, in which people simply hold their breath, even if it is interrupted by a cough, even if it is interrupted by a mobile phone, has another substance I would say. AGERPRES: What did the spring lockdown mean for violinist Alexandru Tomescu? Bach, whom you told me you loved, was he there for you all this time? I take it the Pink Concert series has "relieved" anything of the need to interact with the public? Alexandru Tomescu: No doubt of that. It was a remarkable initiative of the Radio Romania Musical channel and the Music Formation Directorate, namely that the soloists and employees of the Radio Orchestras were able to return to the concert stage. A very important moment not only psychologically, but also practically. Because, I tell you honestly, never in my existence as a musician have I had such an interruption, such a prolonged distancing from the concert scene. And I really felt it as an unprecedented period where everyone did unprecedented things. Of course the radio has this great advantage that, regardless of the presence or absence of the Internet, it has the ability to transmit remotely all these events, all these concerts. And I think this combination of the two ways of transmission, on radio waves and on the Internet, was a very good solution, which offered exactly this transition to the resumption of the season concerts, expected to start in October. AGERPRES: You were talking about the audience. How did you find him? Has anything changed in the way you responded that you knew? Alexandru Tomescu: First of all, the public had to be very much reduced, I repeat, in order to be able to comply with these rules of social distance and, obviously, many of the concert-goers could no longer have access, a painful but healthy measure for the health of all. In my opinion, the public was primarily very cooperative. You can see that so many months of pandemic and social distance have passed, that we all have the flexibility and desire to make things work, to work because we all need culture and beauty in our lives. The audience must have had a great time at the concerts, because we have selected a special, special program that will also fold at these outdoor events. I didn't see myself singing half-hour work without a break. We were able to establish that spiritual connection that's so important to a concert. AGERPRES: You said you are dedicating this tour to "all those who are there on the front line in the fight against this perfidious virus". Did you ever think that maybe you were there on stage, somehow on the front line? Alexandru Tomescu: I believe that each of us has a personal battle to fight, be it the front line, as the doctors are, the second line, the third line, the seventh, I don't know exactly which line I would put the artists in, but, without question, everyone has his fight and his responsibility. Very rarely in Romania we have such experiences in which to be balanced, or in fact to put on the same scale individual safety and health and collective health. I think we have a lot to learn from here, because in Romania a person thinks on an individual level, to the detriment of society, and now, behold, if someone is careless with themselves, they end up endangering those around them. And conversely, if someone is cautious and manages to protect themselves, then it helps those around them. So a lesson I think is important, a lesson that is already known and very much applied in the Nordic countries, for example. We still have to learn, but I think we're on the right track. AGERPRES: Have you ever been afraid? Alexandru Tomescu: We must always be alert. I'm more afraid of those moments when we relax prematurely before we're safe. And that's why, somehow, it went into my reflex to make sure I disinfect my hands, wear a mask. On tour I wore the mask almost... not even 24 hours a day, but 12 hours a day at least, because in the car I wore the mask during the travels, at rehearsals, at concerts, I mean, at the table and when I slept in the hotel room, then it was without a mask. That's it. I think it's a necessary sacrifice for the good of both individual and society. AGERPRES: You have invited and invited to comply with all the rules imposed, at your concerts, "to be all protected and healthy". How much has made you uncomfortable with the restrictions and rules imposed by the authorities? What changes had to be made in the tour's organization? Alexandru Tomescu: I very much appreciate the fact that cultural events were allowed in Romania with certain restrictions. It's a very important step. There are countries, such as the United States, where events with audiences of any kind are completely cancelled by the end of the year. So, from that point of view, I'd say we're privileged. Of course, a number of specific measures had to be taken related to the access flows in the concert hall, disinfection at the time of entering the concert space, at its containment, at the wearing of the mask by all participants. I mean, some common things, I was going to say, in the current context, the same as when you go to another public place. I have a great gratitude for the tour team, especially for the tour manager, Mrs. Anca Gheorghe, who took care of all these things and managed to organize them in record time, because organizing a national tour with so many events is not easy even in normal times, let alone in the pandemic, when, in addition to the restrictions and things to follow, there is also this uncertainty about what will happen in a week, ten days from now, two weeks from now. What we know for sure in the pandemic is that we don't know anything. AGERPRES: We must listen, behold, to Socrates. Alexandru Tomescu: Yes, and it can be a great source of stress and uncertainty when you try to plan something. AGERPRES: You were talking about the program, how did you choose the program - Georg Friedrich Händel, Ludwig van Beethoven, Jules Massenet and Ciprian Porumbescu, Dan Popescu? And why Astor Piazzolla in this tour, too? Alexandru Tomescu: This year marks the 99th anniversary of Piazzolla's birth and I felt that it was a figure round enough to be celebrated through a tour. That's why I invited with me the Argentine artist Omar Massa, established for several years in Germany, a remarkable bandoneonist, who has dozens of tours, composer. Otherwise, one of the works in the evening program, Tango Avincis, is signed by him himself. Yet, we did not want to focus exclusively on Astor Piazzolla, but we wanted to explore the two sonic dimensions of this instrument. Once the size of the music of the South American tango and then the bandoneon, along with the Stradivarius violin, obviously in classical music. I explored these pipe organ sounds, - Bach, Händel - then the bandoneon with its character of virtuosity, in Beethoven's duet, from whose birth it was 250 years, romantic works... And I also had a work specially composed for this tour, signed by composer Dan Popescu, dedicated to all those who have suffered or are suffering from this virus, dubbed 'A Cry for Solitude', which has conquered many with the emotion expressed through music more than words can. AGERPRES: How did you collaborate with Omar Massa during the COVID? There were exceptional conditions, however. Alexandru Tomescu: We had an excellent collaboration. We toured together a few years ago, then together with the pianist Sanziana Mircea we sang a program dubbed "The Seasons". And I also recorded a CD with Omar Massa, together with the Symphactory Orchestra, conducted by Tiberiu Soare, with the eight seasons, four by Antonio Vivaldi and four by Astor Piazzolla. AGERPRES: I take it the pandemic didn't stop you from collaborating with Omar Massa this year? Alexandru Tomescu: Originally the tour was scheduled for May, so it had to be postponed. Of course I didn't know for sure if and when we would be able to schedule it, so I'm telling you, I feel very lucky, very privileged that we were able to materialize the tour and this very difficult year as I am also very grateful to the sponsors who have made great efforts to be with us on this tour. It is a difficult year not only for artists, but also for companies. And it's also a very important signal to the public. Beyond people's need for health, for survival, for basic needs, I believe that an equally necessary need is that of culture and beauty. Perhaps we will become more aware that there is this duality in us, physically and spiritually. And when both dimensions of our existence are nourished with what they need, then there is this harmony of our being. And I think music plays an important role in that direction. AGERPRES: How much hope can music provide to us? Alexandru Tomescu: I believe that music communicates directly with our soul, without the need for translations of words. So, most of the time music is a pure emotion, and in these times when a lot of people feel lonely, they feel isolated, they feel alienated from a lot of things that we need, music comes to lend them a hand. I repeat, I think it is very important to cultivate art and beauty in our lives, to be able to listen to music, to be able to admire a beautiful painting, to be able to watch or re-watch a play. AGERPRES: What projects do you have in the next period? Alexandru Tomescu: It will be a very busy period, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. We're already working from the summer on the next edition of the Stradivarius Tour, for which I have some very bold plans. Also, starting this academic year, I became an associate professor at the Western University of Timisoara, at the Faculty of Music and Theatre. I already have a class of six students waiting for me. It's a very important step for me, even though I've taught in various master classes before, they were shorter. So now I'm going to have the opportunity to build something on the long-term with my students. On the other hand, I will collaborate with a newly established music faculty in Spain "Musical Arts Madrid". Even in this context of social distancing there will be courses there. For now online. The Radio concert season will resume from 3 October. Obviously, everything will be organized with the utmost attention and rigour for everyone's health. I think these concerts are so important because they show us that we are still stronger than the virus and we can continue the activities we care about so much. The National Radio Orchestra is like my second home. To the extent that travel abroad will be permitted and possible, I will continue the concerts there, which are currently awaiting the evolution of the pandemic which in Europe and America is quite aggressive. But the most important thing is that the music goes on.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

