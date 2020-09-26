|
Simone Tempestini wins new title of national rally champion
Sep 26, 2020
Simone Tempestini won a new national rally championship title on Saturday after winning the Transylvania Rally, the fifth stage of the Betano National Rally Championship, held in western Cluj County.
Simone Tempestini and Sergiu Itu won their second consecutive title as champions, and for the Italian-born driver this is the fifth national title in six seasons, according to the Romanian Federation of Sports Motor (FRAS) vehicles.
The Simone Tempestini/Sergiu Itu crew (Skoda Fabia R5) won with a time of 01 h 02 min 11 sec 7/10, in second place came team-mates Bogdan Marisca/Sebastian Itu (Ford Fiesta R5), at 1 min 23 sec 3/10, while the third step of the podium was occupied by Dan Girtofan and Tudor Mirza (Skoda Fabia R5), at 2 min 24 sec 4/10. The crews Norbert Maior/Francesca Maior (Peugeot 208 R2) were also ranked in the top 5 at 2 min 59 sec 6/10, and Mihnea Muresan/Alina Bianca Pop (Hyundai R5), at 3 min 17 sec 8/10.
The race was marked by the accident of the crew with the number 13, consisting of Eugen Caragui and Robert Fus (Peugeot 208 R2), during the special event with number 5. The pair went outside the road, hitting a tree and were transported to hospital.
Eugen Caragui has been subjected to thorough investigation. Doctors have determined that there are no internal or external injuries, but he is recommended to rest in the next period. The D5 vertebra is compressed from impact. He will also be neurologically examined and later discharged.
The last stage of the season will be the Bacau Rally, scheduled for October 24th and 25th.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|