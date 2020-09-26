 
Romaniapress.com

September 26, 2020

LocalElections2020/ Internal Affairs minister says special zones of intervention established countrywide
Sep 26, 2020

LocalElections2020/ Internal Affairs minister says special zones of intervention established countrywide.

The minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, announced on Saturday that special intervention zones were ordered for the local elections in all the counties of the country, and that control teams have been formed to verify how the police are carrying out their missions. "We have made some important decisions to ensure that the electoral process is conducted in the best possible conditions. In this election too we ordered the establishment of special intervention zones in 689 localities, in all the counties of the country. For this, we have evaluated together with the specialists in the ministry four criteria: the history of incidents, current incidents in the election campaign, floating visas, as well as the data and information held either by the Ministry of Internal Affairs or found themselves in the public space in open sources," said Marcel Vela, at the MAI headquarters. He added that task forces and intervention reserve teams were set up in each county. "A second decision we made was on the establishment of task forces and intervention reserves in each county, so that on any phone call to dingle number 112, at any incident we will be present as soon as possible. At the same time, at every county inspectorate, so in every county in Romania, there are teams that will monitor and guide the county inspectorates. Since the 25th (September - n.r.) we have deployed 82 central-level officers to the county level on a monitoring and mentoring mission," the minister announced. Marcel Vela also stated that control teams have been formed to verify how the police are carrying out their missions. "At the level of the areas that are formed between 4 and 5 counties will activate control teams from the Control Body of the Minister of Internal Affairs, together with colleagues from the Control Corps of the IGPR (Romanian Police General Inspectorate) or the Border Police or the Gendarmerie, so that they will check how the ministry's employees carry out the missions they have in their competence," Vela said. Furthermore, the minister of the Interior said that at the ministry level a coordination group will operate until the end of the voting process, and at the county level a task force that will coordinate all activities, so that any incident, any contravention, any crime will be evaluated and dealt with operatively.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

LocalElections2020/BEC- turnout: 46.02% of electors voted before 21,00 The nationwide voter turnout in the local elections on Sunday until 21,00hrs stood at 46.02% - 8,420,737 electors having turned out to vote, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). A number of 3,912,345 citizens exercised their right to vote in urban areas and (...)

Local elections 2020. Exit polls point to Nicusor Dan's victory at the Bucharest City Hall with 8pct ahead Gabriela Firea: Today is new Bucharest's birthday Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) – the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters’ votes for the Capital General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, (...)

Exit-poll CURS - Avangarde/ Bucharest City Hall: Nicusor Dan - 47.2%, Gabriela Firea - 39% Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters' votes for the Capital General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela (...)

Romania local elections: Exit poll shows center-right candidate as the new mayor of Bucharest Center-right candidate Nicusor Dan won the race for Bucharest mayor, according to the first exit poll released on Sunday after the voting closed. Nicusor Dan won 47.2% of the votes 8 percentage points more than incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea – 39%, according to an exit poll made by (...)

Tennis: Irina Begu to oppose Simona Halep in Roland Garros round two Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Simona Halep will be opponents in the second round at Roland Garros, after Begu defeated Swiss Jil Teichmann, on Sunday, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Begu (30, WTA's 72nd) overcame Teichmann (23, WTA's 54th) in two hours and 30 minutes. Begu and Halep secured 84,000 (...)

LocalElections2020/BEC - turnout: 44.54 pct of voters voted until 20:00 hrs The national turnout for the local elections was clocked in on Sunday, at 20:00 hrs, at 44.54 pct, namely 8,149,202 voters, according to data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).      As many as 3,756,773 voters went to the polls in the urban environment and 4,392,429 in rural areas.    (...)

LocalElections2020/Tomac: I am confident in Romanians' discernment, grateful to those who turned out to vote People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac voices himself optimistic and confident about the result his party would get in the local elections, arguing that the PMP didn't make any hidden deal or place the interest of some persons above the interest of the community." "PMP has (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |