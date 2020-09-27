LocalElections2020/ Special ballot box, used by observing sanitary measures

LocalElections2020/ Special ballot box, used by observing sanitary measures. Bucharest, Sep 27 /Agerpres/ - Voters who cannot go to the polling station due to illness or disability, those who are hospitalized or serving a prison sentence may apply to vote on Sunday at local elections with special ballot box, under certain conditions. The mobile ballot box can also be used for those infected with SARS-CoV-2, but it will reach firstly the people who are not sick with COVID-19, and then those who are quarantined or isolated at home. *** Voters who cannot travel to the polling station due to illness or disability may submit applications for the exercise of the right to vote through the special ballot box if they have their domicile or residence in the locality or sector of Bucharest where the polling station is located. The application is submitted only at the polling station where the building where the special ballot box is requested is distributed, before the vote - September 26, between 18:00 - 20:00, except for the cases where the cause of illness or disability occurs subsequently. The application can be submitted through any person, must be formulated in writing, typewritten or handwritten, must be dated and signed by the voter requesting the special ballot box and must include: name, surname, personal numerical code, domicile or residence, series and the number of the identity document, shows the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). In order to verify the condition that the voters cannot go to the polling station due to illness or disability, the chairperson of the polling station will examine any medical documents or other official documents, attached in copy to the application to exercise the right to vote by special ballot box, from which it should result that the respective persons cannot go to the polling station; from the content of the received documents it must be possible to establish the lack of the possibility of self-movement of the voter, not being necessary that they expressly include the phrase "non-transportable person". The chairperson of the polling station will order the formation of a team composed of at least two members of the electoral bureau, who will, on the day of the vote, go with the special ballot box. *** Voters hospitalized in a public or private health unit, care home for the elderly or other such public or private social establishments may request the exercise of the right to vote through the special ballot box, only if they have their domicile or residence in the locality or, in the case of the municipality of Bucharest, in the sector within which the respective unit is located. If it is requested to exercise the right to vote through the special ballot box of more than 200 hospitalized persons, the heads of the units ensure the submission of voting requests through the special ballot box before the vote, between 18:00 - 20:00, at the polling stations the locality or sector in which the respective unit is located, established by decision of the electoral bureau of communal, city, municipal or sector constituency of Bucharest within the radius of which is the building where they are hospitalized, reads a BEC decision. On the day of voting, the leaders of the respective units allow the access of the team of the electoral bureau of the polling station, which travels with the special ballot box. *** Persons detained on the basis of a pre-trial detention warrant or persons serving a prison sentence but who have not lost their electoral rights and who have their domicile or residence in the administrative-territorial unit within which the penitentiary or place is located and in the case of the municipality of Bucharest in the sector within which the penitentiary or place of detention is located, will vote by means of a special ballot box. Requests to vote by special ballot box will be made in writing and will be dated and signed in handwriting; they will be submitted to the directors of the penitentiaries or places of detention, at the latest the day before the voting, at 12:00. If more than 200 detainees require to vote in a penitentiary through a special ballot box, the requests to vote through the special ballot box may be submitted to several polling stations in the locality where the penitentiary is located, established by decision of the constituency electoral bureau. In order to exercise the right to vote, the director of the penitentiary or place of detention, as the case may be, temporarily issues to the persons concerned, only for the exercise of the right to vote, the act or identity document in the individual file. On the day of the voting, the director of the penitentiary or of the place of detention will allow the access of the team of the electoral bureau of the polling station, which travels with the special ballot box; the voting operation will take place in a certain arranged space, which must benefit from minimum equipment to ensure the secrecy of the vote. * The persons under house arrest also exercise their right to vote through the special ballot box, insofar as they request this method of voting, if they have their domicile or residence in the administrative-territorial unit within which the measure is served, and in the case of Bucharest, in the sector within which the measure is being served. The presidents of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations will order the necessary measures, so that at the end of the voting - 21:00 - the special ballot box will be in the polling station. *** On voting day, the team carrying the special ballot box will firstly go to the addresses of applicants for causes other than COVID-19, to non-COVID health units, to medical and social units, care homes, penitentiaries and detention centers. The team carrying the special ballot box will travel to the COVID-19 health units and to the addresses of the isolated and quarantined persons only after ensuring the exercise of the right to vote by the other voters. The members of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations and the security guards accompanying the ballot box must wear masks and gloves that must be replaced or disinfected with an alcohol-based disinfectant solution when leaving each room. They will not enter the house where the voter is and will complete all the formalities upon entering it, ensuring a distance of at least one meter from the voter. The voter who votes by means of the special ballot box and the other persons present in the precinct will be required to wear a mask. The voter will disinfect his/her hands before taking the ballot papers and the stamp with the word "Voted", will briefly remove his/her mask to be identified and will reposition his/her mask covering his/her nose and mouth. He/she will sign the electoral list using his personal pen whenever possible. The stamp with the word "Voted" and, if applicable, the pen used by the voter is disinfected after voting by one of the team members carrying the special ballot box by spraying/wiping with disinfectant solution or by wipes with alcohol-base disinfectant. In the case of persons hospitalized in sanitary units, the vote with a special ballot box will be ensured with the implementation of specific measures. The protective equipment for the members of the polling stations stations and the security staff accompanying the special ballot box will be provided by the health unit, in accordance with the equipment level corresponding to the respective polling station. All protective materials used will be placed in a dedicated bag. *** A special case of the exercise of the right to vote is represented by the president and the members of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations, as well as the auxiliary technical staff and the staff in charge of maintaining order. According to the Central Electoral Bureau, they vote at the polling station where they perform their duties, if they reside in the administrative-territorial unit, and in the case of Bucharest, if they reside in the sector for which they vote at the polling station, being registered in the additional electoral list. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

LocalElections2020/BEC- turnout: 46.02% of electors voted before 21,00 The nationwide voter turnout in the local elections on Sunday until 21,00hrs stood at 46.02% - 8,420,737 electors having turned out to vote, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). A number of 3,912,345 citizens exercised their right to vote in urban areas and (...)



Local elections 2020. Exit polls point to Nicusor Dan's victory at the Bucharest City Hall with 8pct ahead Gabriela Firea: Today is new Bucharest's birthday Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) – the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters’ votes for the Capital General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, (...)



Exit-poll CURS - Avangarde/ Bucharest City Hall: Nicusor Dan - 47.2%, Gabriela Firea - 39% Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters' votes for the Capital General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela (...)



Romania local elections: Exit poll shows center-right candidate as the new mayor of Bucharest Center-right candidate Nicusor Dan won the race for Bucharest mayor, according to the first exit poll released on Sunday after the voting closed. Nicusor Dan won 47.2% of the votes 8 percentage points more than incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea – 39%, according to an exit poll made by (...)



Tennis: Irina Begu to oppose Simona Halep in Roland Garros round two Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Simona Halep will be opponents in the second round at Roland Garros, after Begu defeated Swiss Jil Teichmann, on Sunday, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Begu (30, WTA's 72nd) overcame Teichmann (23, WTA's 54th) in two hours and 30 minutes. Begu and Halep secured 84,000 (...)



LocalElections2020/BEC - turnout: 44.54 pct of voters voted until 20:00 hrs The national turnout for the local elections was clocked in on Sunday, at 20:00 hrs, at 44.54 pct, namely 8,149,202 voters, according to data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). As many as 3,756,773 voters went to the polls in the urban environment and 4,392,429 in rural areas. (...)



LocalElections2020/Tomac: I am confident in Romanians' discernment, grateful to those who turned out to vote People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac voices himself optimistic and confident about the result his party would get in the local elections, arguing that the PMP didn't make any hidden deal or place the interest of some persons above the interest of the community." "PMP has (...)

