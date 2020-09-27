LocalElections2020/ Polling stations, opened; Romanians elect their representatives to local public administration

LocalElections2020/ Polling stations, opened; Romanians elect their representatives to local public administration. Bucharest, Sep 27 /Agerpres/ - The approximately 18,800 polling stations organized in the country for the local elections opened on Sunday, with over 18 million voters being expected at the polls to elect their mayors, county council presidents, but also those who will be part, for four years, of the local and county councils. Citizens can exercise their right to choose in 18,794 polling stations organized at national level, of which over 1,200 in Bucharest, most in sectors 3 and 6. The voting process will end at 21:00, when the exit polls will be announced. The COVID-19 pandemic determined new rules for voting on Sunday, for the first time Romanians being forced to comply with certain health protection measures, in order to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Entitled to vote are the Romanian citizens who have reached the age of 18, including those who reach this age on election day; Romanian citizens who have not been placed under interdiction or who have not been prohibited from exercising their right to vote, for the period established by a final court decision; citizens of the European Union who have their domicile or residence in Romania. In local elections, the right to vote is exercised only in the commune, city, municipality or administrative-territorial subdivision of the municipality in which the voter has his/her domicile or residence, as the case may be. Voters cast their ballots only at the polling station to which the street or locality of domicile or residence belongs to and where they are registered in the permanent electoral list (Romanian citizens voters) or in the copy of the additional electoral list (voters who are European Union citizens). According to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), the voter who, by September 4 at the latest, has established his/her residence at an address other than his/her home address and has requested registration in the Electoral Register with the residence address votes only at the polling station assigned to the street where he/she has the residence mentioned in the identity document and will be registered in the supplementary electoral list, if he/she has not requested the registration in the permanent electoral lists with the residence address and goes to the polling station to which the residence address is assigned. In Sunday's election, Romanian citizens exercise their right to vote on the basis of one of the following identity documents: identity card, electronic identity card, provisional identity card, identity card or diplomatic passport, electronic diplomatic passport, service passport or the electronic service passport, and in the case of students from military schools - the military service card. The documents must be valid on voting day. The voter who holds an identity card whose validity term would have expired between March 1 and September 27 can exercise his/her right to vote based on it, established the Central Electoral Bureau. Citizens who go to the polls on Sunday must apply the "Voted" stamp in the quadrangle that includes the list of candidates or the name of the candidate for whom they are voting. Each voter will receive four ballots: one for the mayor, one for the local council, one for the county council and one for the president of the county council. In Bucharest, each voter will receive four ballots: one for the mayor of the sector, one for the local council of the sector, one for the mayor general of the municipality of Bucharest and one for the General Council. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]