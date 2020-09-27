LocalElections2020/Over 18 mln voters expected to polls on Sunday

LocalElections2020/Over 18 mln voters expected to polls on Sunday. Bucharest, Sep 27 /Agerpres/ - More than 18 million voters are expected to the polls on Sunday to elect their mayors, county council presidents, but also those who will be part of local and county councils for four years. Citizens can exercise their right to choose in 18,794 polling stations organized at national level, of which over 1,200 in Bucharest, most in sectors 3 and 6. The COVID-19 pandemic determined new rules for voting on Sunday, for the first time Romanians being forced to comply with certain health protection measures, in order to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Also due to the pandemic, the elections, which were to take place in June, were postponed, the mandate of the current local elections being extended. *** The local, county councils, the mayors and the presidents of the county councils are elected by universal, equal, direct, secret and freely expressed vote. In Bucharest, voters cast their ballots for designating the local council and the mayor of the sector, the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest and the mayor general. The local and county councils are elected by constituencies, based on the list ballot, according to the principle of proportional representation. The mayors of communes, cities, municipalities, sectors of the municipality of Bucharest, the general mayor and the president of the county council are elected by electoral constituencies, by uninominal ballot. *** The total number of citizens with the right to vote registered in the Electoral Register on July 31 was 18,983,585, according to the latest information of the Permanent Electoral Authority. Out of the total number of Romanian voters listed in the Electoral Register, 18,251,611 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 731,974 have their domicile abroad. *** Who votes and what documents are required Entitled to vote are the Romanian citizens who have reached the age of 18, including those who reach this age on election day; Romanian citizens who have not been placed under interdiction or who have not been prohibited from exercising their right to vote, for the period established by a final court decision; citizens of the European Union who have their domicile or residence in Romania. In local elections, the right to vote is exercised only in the commune, city, municipality or administrative-territorial subdivision of the municipality in which the voter has his/her domicile or residence, as the case may be. Voters vote only at the polling station the street or locality of domicile or residence is assigned to and where they are registered in the permanent electoral list (Romanian citizens voters) or in the copy of the complementary electoral list (European Union citizens voters). * Identity card issuance centers - open ID centers as a result of their expiration, loss, theft or damage operate after an extended program. Specifically, they will work on Saturday, between 8.00 and 16.00, and on Sunday - between 7.00 and 21.00. *** Voting - between 7.00 and 21.00 Polling stations will open on Sunday at 7.00 and close at 21.00. Voters who, at 21.00, are in the polling station may exercise their right to vote. Voting takes place according to certain health protection rules imposed by the authorities in the context of the pandemic, which involve wearing a mask, disinfecting, but also maintaining a physical distance of at least one meter between the participants in the electoral process. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]